Cosco becomes first carrier to deploy a megamax on a regular transpacific loop

0 220 Less than a minute
The 19,273 teu Cosco Shipping Aquarius has shifted from Asia – Middle East routes to become the first megamax on a dedicated transpacific loop. The giant ship has joined the Ocean Alliance’s PSW6 service, according to Alphaliner.

While California has welcomed megamaxes in the past, these were deployed on pendulum services connecting Europe, Asia and America.

The PSW6 service calls at Kaohsiung, Cai Map, Nansha, Hong Kong, Yantian and Long Beach and until now has been serviced by ships in the 13,000 to 14,500 teu range.

The ship is scheduled to reach Long Beach later this month where it will likely weigh anchor in a record queue off the port.

