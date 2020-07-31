Dry CargoGreater China

Cosco inks bauxite shipping agreement with SPIC Aluminum

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang July 31, 2020
0 6 Less than a minute

Cosco Shipping Bulk, the bulk shipping unit of Cosco Shipping Group, has entered into a framework of agreement with state-run SPIC Aluminum & Power Investment for a bauxite shipping project.

Under the agreement, Cosco Shipping Bulk will provide bauxite transportation service for SPIC Aluminum from Guinea to China.

Last year, Cosco ordered a total of 14 newcastlemax bulk carriers at domestic yards on the back of a similar COA deal with Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco). 

Cosco is expected to place orders for more newcastlemax bulkers as it estimates to need 30 vessels for bauxite shipping projects from Guinea.

Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close