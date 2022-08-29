Greater ChinaOperationsShipyards

Cosco orders another heavy lift vessel at GSI

Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers has signed a contract to built a 65,000 dwt semi-submersible heavy lift vessel at Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI).

The “Super X” vessel is scheduled for deliver in 2024, and will the tenth semi-submersible heavy lift vessel in the company’s fleet.

Cosco said last year that the semi-submersible heavy lift vessel market will be a main development focus of the company over the coming years in order to meet the growing demand from offshore oil and gas, LNG and the offshore wind industry.

