Cosco Shipping Logistics, a unit of Cosco Shipping Group, has been awarded a contract by Airbus to transport aircraft components.

The contract, which will commence from March 2021, is for a period of three years and will see Cosco transport the components of the new A320 series aircrafts from Europe to the Airbus assembling plant in Tianjin.

The majority of the cargo will be transported by ship and some will be shipped by air.