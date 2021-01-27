ContainersEuropeGreater ChinaShipyards

Cosmoship orders boxship quartet at Huangpu Wenchong

Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 27, 2021
0 46 Less than a minute
Huangpu Wenchong

Greek owner Cosmoship has entered into shipbuilding contracts with CSSC-affiliated Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding for the construction of up to four 1,500 teu containerships.

The contracts are made up of firm order for two ships and options for another two.

Huangpu Wenchong delivered four ships of the same type to Cosmoship in 2020.

VesselsValue data shows Cosmoship currently owns a fleet of 29 ships comprising 20 bulkers and 9 boxships.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 27, 2021
0 46 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button