Cosmoship orders boxship quartet at Huangpu Wenchong

Greek owner Cosmoship has entered into shipbuilding contracts with CSSC-affiliated Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding for the construction of up to four 1,500 teu containerships.

The contracts are made up of firm order for two ships and options for another two.

Huangpu Wenchong delivered four ships of the same type to Cosmoship in 2020.

VesselsValue data shows Cosmoship currently owns a fleet of 29 ships comprising 20 bulkers and 9 boxships.