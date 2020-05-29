Court rules Noble must pay ex-CEO millions

Singapore’s Court of Appeal has ruled in favour of a claim by Noble Group’s former CEO Ricardo Leiman to millions of unpaid shares, overturning a ruling from the High Court in 2018.

Leiman resigned from Noble in 2011 having expressed his concerns that the company was adopting questionable accounting and corporate governance practices, something that later in the decade would be exposed leading to the near bankruptcy of the commodities group founded by Richard Elman.

Leiman now runs a hedge fund called KLI Asset Management.