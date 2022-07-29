Creditors take over Boa OCV pair

Norwegian bond trustee Nordic Trustee has, on behalf of the creditors, taken over the shares in Boa OCV, a subsidiary of Boa Offshore.

Boa OCV owns two offshore construction vessels: the 2007-built Boa Sub C and the 2003-built Boa Deep C.

As a result, the two ships will be transferred from the Bjørnevik family-controlled company Boa Offshore to NT Refectio 24, ultimately owned by Stiftelsen NT Refectio.

Following the takeover, BOA Management will remain manager of the vessels, Boa OCV said in a regulatory filing.

The Boa Sub C was recently booked by Subsea 7 on a one-year contract commencing in spring 2023, with options attached to utilise the vessel into the first quarter of 2025.

The Boa Deep C was most recently secured for a subsea project offshore India. Boa said in December that the firm hire period, including options if declared, would keep the vessel employed towards the middle of 2022.