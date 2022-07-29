EuropeFinance and InsuranceOffshore

Creditors take over Boa OCV pair

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 29, 2022
Norwegian bond trustee Nordic Trustee has, on behalf of the creditors, taken over the shares in Boa OCV, a subsidiary of Boa Offshore.

Boa OCV owns two offshore construction vessels: the 2007-built Boa Sub C and the 2003-built Boa Deep C.

As a result, the two ships will be transferred from the Bjørnevik family-controlled company Boa Offshore to NT Refectio 24, ultimately owned by Stiftelsen NT Refectio.

Following the takeover, BOA Management will remain manager of the vessels, Boa OCV said in a regulatory filing.

The Boa Sub C was recently booked by Subsea 7 on a one-year contract commencing in spring 2023, with options attached to utilise the vessel into the first quarter of 2025.

The Boa Deep C was most recently secured for a subsea project offshore India. Boa said in December that the firm hire period, including options if declared, would keep the vessel employed towards the middle of 2022.

