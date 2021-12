Norway’s Boa has been awarded a contract in India for the 2003-built offshore construction vessel Boa Deep C .

Commencement is planned for the fourth quarter of 2021, and the firm hire period, including options, will keep the vessel in service until the middle of 2022.

Beacon Offshore engaged the OCV in March for a subsea campaign in the Gulf of Thailand, however, the contract was subsequently canceled owing to the delay of the prior project and logistical issues relating to Covid-19.