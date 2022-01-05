CSBC presses ahead with leasing plans, starts construction of four 2,800 teu ships

Taiwan’s CSBC Corp has moved ahead with its plans to enter the leasing business, first mooted last September.

The island’s top shipbuilder has started construction of four 2,800 teu sister ships which will deliver in mid-2023.

No leasing contracts have been confirmed for the speculative ships at present.

Once one of Asia’s premier containership builders, CSBC has fallen out of favour in recent years. In September last year it delivered the last boxship on its orderbook, prior to the decision to go down the leasing route.

CSBC joins a raft of other Asian yards involved in containership leasing including CSSC and Yangzijiang in China and Imabari in Japan.