Home Sector Operations CTM’s Supramax RSA grows to 80 with addition of Mangrove Partners and Nordic Hamburg JV March 18th, 2020 Grant Rowles Dry Cargo, Europe, Operations

MPF MI Holdco, a joint venture between Mangrove Partners and Nordic Hamburg, has become the newest member of C Transport Management’s Supramax RSA pool.

CTM says that MPF MI will be adding their vessels into the pool, starting with 2011-built Nordic Harbin . VesselsValue indicates that the JV has two vessels, the other being the 2012-built Nordic Tianjin.

The addition of the vessels takes the Supramax RSA fleet up to around 80 vessels. The RSA has been growing at pace, last year adding 27 vessels from owners including Wah Kwong, Stone Shipping, d’Amico, M/Maritime and Eastern Pacific Shipping.

“Performance, transparency and flexibility of the structure are what in my mind (at least why I put my ships there) have been the sources of our growth,” John Michael Radziwill, chairman and CEO of CTM, told Splash.