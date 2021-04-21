ContainersGreater China

CU Lines adds more Asia-Europe sailings

China United Lines’ (CU Lines) foray into Europe appears to have been a success with more voyages scheduled.

The company’s first Asia – Europe service left China on February 8, using the 2,700 teu Laila, in a service created with XSTAFF, a Düsseldorf-based international purchasing network.

Extraordinary demand, couple with sky high freight rates, meant CU Lines was able to deploy such a small ship profitably on a trade lane that has become accustomed to 18,000 teu ships as the normal method to transport containerised goods in recent years.

Since February CU Lines, previously an intra-Asia specialist, has sent a second chartered ship – the 4,395 teu Ren Jian 17, on another Europe service – it left China last month and arrives at Antwerp later this week.

The fast-growing, agile CU Lines has now chartered in the 4,395 teu Ren Jian 25 and the 2,034 teu Aisopos II for further sailings to Europe, according to Alphaliner.

