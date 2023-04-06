Cuba’s Mariel Container Terminal completes expansion to allow access for neopanamax vessels

The Mariel Container Terminal (TCM) – the main container terminal in Cuba, with a yearly container throughput of approximately 300,000 teu and capacity of 800,000 teu – has completed the dredging of its access channel to accommodate neopanamax vessels. With the new channel dimensions, the terminal can receive vessels of up to 366 metres long, 52 metres wide and 15 metres deep.

The Port of Mariel is located 45 km from Havana, the capital of Cuba, in a protected deep-water bay. It is in the centre of the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZEDM), a project that promotes the sustainable economic development of Cuba, through the attraction of foreign investment, technological innovation, industrial concentration and protection of the environment. An efficient rail and road network connects the ZEDM with Havana and Cuba’s main population centres.

“Thanks to our infrastructure, our privileged geographic location on the north-south and east-west routes, a reliable workforce and high levels of security, TCM is well-positioned to continue to grow. The deepening of the access channel marks another milestone for the port and will add to the strengths of TCM,” said Martin Jose Spini, general manager of the terminal.

TCM includes 702 metres of berth length with 17.5 metres depth alongside and 17 metres in the channel and a container yard of 27.7 hectares.