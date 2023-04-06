AmericasPorts and Logistics

Cuba’s Mariel Container Terminal completes expansion to allow access for neopanamax vessels

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarApril 6, 2023
0 0 1 minute read
TCM

The Mariel Container Terminal (TCM) – the main container terminal in Cuba, with a yearly container throughput of approximately 300,000 teu and capacity of 800,000 teu – has completed the dredging of its access channel to accommodate neopanamax vessels. With the new channel dimensions, the terminal can receive vessels of up to 366 metres long, 52 metres wide and 15 metres deep.

The Port of Mariel is located 45 km from Havana, the capital of Cuba, in a protected deep-water bay. It is in the centre of the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZEDM), a project that promotes the sustainable economic development of Cuba, through the attraction of foreign investment, technological innovation, industrial concentration and protection of the environment. An efficient rail and road network connects the ZEDM with Havana and Cuba’s main population centres.

“Thanks to our infrastructure, our privileged geographic location on the north-south and east-west routes, a reliable workforce and high levels of security, TCM is well-positioned to continue to grow. The deepening of the access channel marks another milestone for the port and will add to the strengths of TCM,” said Martin Jose Spini, general manager of the terminal.

TCM includes 702 metres of berth length with 17.5 metres depth alongside and 17 metres in the channel and a container yard of 27.7 hectares.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarApril 6, 2023
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button