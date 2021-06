Cyprus to vaccinate 40,000 seafarers

Cyprus has announced it will vaccinate 40,000 seafarers. The Cyprus shipping deputy ministry will provide Covid-19 vaccinations to all seafarers on Cyprus-flagged and Cyprus-managed vessels. The island nation is also exploring the potential to become a vaccination hub for all visiting seafarers. This relies upon a proportion of surplus vaccines from other countries being made available for seafarers.

Vassilios Demetriades, Cyprus shipping deputy minister, commented: “We remain committed to finding a realistic approach to a global seafarer vaccination programme. This responsibility starts at a national level, which is why we are providing vaccines to all seafarers on Cyprus-flagged and Cyprus-managed vessels.

Belgium was the first European Union country to vow to vaccinate seafarers calling at its ports.