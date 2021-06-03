d’Amico gets into biofuels

d’Amico is stepping up its decarbonisation game to test biofuel blends on board its LR1 product tankers.

For the purpose of the project, the Italian shipowner has joined forces with Trafigura, ABS, RINA, Lloyd’s Register’s Fuel Oil Bunker Analysis Advisory Service (FOBAS), the Liberian Registry and MAN Energy Solutions.

The tests, scheduled for mid-June this year, will be undertaken on Cielo Bianco and Cielo di Rotterdam, involving biofuel (B30) derived from advanced second-generation feedstock, supplied by bunkering company TFG Marine, Trafigura’s joint venture with Frontline and Golden Ocean.

The trial phase will monitor the behaviour of the main engine, the diesel generators and the boilers in burning the biofuel blend, to evaluate operation, performance, and fuel storage capability. NOx will also be measured.

In the post-trial phase, the reported emissions will be processed and analysed with particular focus on CO2 and NOx and their effects on the EEXI and CII, according to the existing draft guidelines.

The project will be completed in mid-July 2021.

“The combined strategic vision and technical capabilities of charterers, original engine manufacturers, shipowners, fuel suppliers and regulatory bodies will allow to better exploit, study and scout all options for the decarbonisation of shipping.” d’Amico said.