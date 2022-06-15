EuropeOperations

Deborah Layde to lead The Seafarers’ Charity

Deborah Layde has been promoted from director of impact at The Seafarers’ Charity to take over from Catherine Spencer as CEO at the British organisation. 

Paul Butterworth, chair of The Seafarers’ Charity, said, “We were unanimous in our decision to appoint Deborah Layde. She has a strong track record of delivering for seafarers.”

Prior to joining the charity she was employed in the wider charitable sector, transferring from fundraising to grant making. An additional 18 years in business included operating as a senior leader, working on business innovation, culture change and income generation. 

For over 100 years The Seafarers’ Charity has been a funder of maritime welfare services. It was previously known as Seafarers UK. 

