Densay Shipping orders up to three ultramaxes at China Merchants Jinling

Turkish shipowner Densay Shipping has returned to China Merchants Jinling shipyard for the construction of up to three 63,500 dwt ultramax bulk carriers.

According to China Merchants Heavy Industry, the contract includes firm order for two vessels and an option for another one. The vessels are expected to be delivered in late 2021 and early 2022.

Densay Shipping is a repeat customer of Jingling Shipyard, having ordered a total of seven bulk carriers at the yard between 2010 and 2017.

VesselsValue data shows Densay Shipping currently owns a fleet of 21 bulk carriers.