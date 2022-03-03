Dry CargoEurope

Diana Shipping fixes capesize to Cargill at higher rate

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 4, 2022
Diana Shipping

Greek bulker owner Diana Shipping has sealed another time charter deal with Cargill, this time for the 2015-built capesize Santa Barbara. The new charter period is expected to commence on March 15, 2022, earning around 68% more per day compared to the previous fixture.

The New York-listed firm has fixed the 179,426 dwt ship through to between May 10, 2023, and July 10, 2023, at a daily rate of $29,500 per day. The vessel is currently chartered to Cargill for $17,250 per day.

Diana said it expects to earn approximately $12.24m in gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Earlier this week, Diana announced it had fixed its 2010-built kamsarmax Medusa to Cargill at a daily rate of $26,000, up 136% against its previous deal. The company has a fleet of 34 bulkers and expects one newbuild capesize to join its fleet by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

