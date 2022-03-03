Diana Shipping fixes capesize to Cargill at higher rate

Greek bulker owner Diana Shipping has sealed another time charter deal with Cargill, this time for the 2015-built capesize Santa Barbara . The new charter period is expected to commence on March 15, 2022, earning around 68% more per day compared to the previous fixture.

The New York-listed firm has fixed the 179,426 dwt ship through to between May 10, 2023, and July 10, 2023, at a daily rate of $29,500 per day. The vessel is currently chartered to Cargill for $17,250 per day.

Diana said it expects to earn approximately $12.24m in gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Earlier this week, Diana announced it had fixed its 2010-built kamsarmax Medusa to Cargill at a daily rate of $26,000, up 136% against its previous deal. The company has a fleet of 34 bulkers and expects one newbuild capesize to join its fleet by the end of the first quarter of 2022.