Diana Shipping extends kamsarmax charter with Cargill at bumper rate

Greek bulker owner Diana Shipping has sealed a new time charter deal with Cargill for the 2010-built kamsarmax Medusa . The new charter period is expected to commence on March 5, 2022, earning around 136% more per day compared to the previous fixture.

The New York-listed company has fixed the 82,194 dwt vessel through to between May 15, 2023, and July 15, 2023, at a daily rate of $26,000 per day. The vessel is currently chartered to Cargill at $11,000 per day.

Diana said it expects to earn approximately $11.18m of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Last week the company landed another improved time charter deal with Koch Shipping for its newcastlemax bulker San Francisco. The charter is anticipated to earn at least $11.3m for a minimum charter period from February 18, 2022, until March 1, 2023.