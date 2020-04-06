Home Sector Tech Diego Aponte: ‘Covid-19 has created a public health issue unprecedented in our lifetimes’ April 6th, 2020 Sam Chambers Containers, Europe, Tech

In a rare statement, Diego Aponte, group president and CEO of privately held Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), has issued an open letter today, outlining what his company, the world’s second largest boxline, is doing to carry on business during the coronavirus.

“The spread of Covid-19 has created a public health issue unprecedented in our lifetimes, triggering an unexpected shock for societies and economies,” the letter from Aponte starts.

Aponte wrote that container lines have a vital role to play in the coming months to ensure the world keeps getting its supplies, and like other lines, the MSC boss revealed his company was upping its digital portfolio to handle more online demand.

“As an essential cog for global trade it is imperative that we, together with our customers, keep the world moving despite the difficult operating conditions we are all experiencing,” Aponte wrote, moving on to praise his staff ashore and at sea.

Aponte told clients that online booking platform myMSC is now being upgraded, echoing similar sentiments made by other liner bosses during the outbreak.

Splash reported last week on Rolf Habben Jansen, the CEO of Hapag-Lloyd, highlighting the German carrier’s strong digital portfolio of services, urging customers to book more items online during the Covid-19 crisis.

“At this time we all need to focus, to restructure some of our processes and to overcome the challenge that our teams are very often split and the majority of employees work from home,” Habben Jansen wrote in a note to clients, concluding: “Let’s go digital – and make your life easier with our various digital solutions customized to your needs.”

In an ongoing survey carried on this site, 85% of readers believe the coronavirus will see digital efforts by shipping lines sped up.