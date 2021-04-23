DNV awards first merchant vessel with a SILENT-E notation

Classification society DNV has announced that ONEX Peace, an aframax tanker – built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and delivered to its owner ONEX – has become the world’s first merchant vessel to receive DNV’s SILENT-E notation.

Ship engines, underwater blasts, sonar and oil drilling are filling the marine environment with noise pollution.

Research shows that low-frequency sound waves can adversely affect the behaviour, communication and migrations of aquatic mammals including dolphins and whale species. Many human marine enterprises are also negatively impacted by noise pollution, including emergency response and offshore activities where sound waves disturb communication with subsea equipment.

The SILENT-E notation ensures ships do not exceed average-to-moderate underwater noise levels. Vessels with this notation can minimise their impact on marine life and document noise performance for authorities, or those requiring proof of noise emissions for transit through vulnerable areas.

Gemma McQueen, director of corporate communications at ONEX, commented: “ONEX Peace is a competitive ship that can operate in waters with strict regulations without disrupting the sea’s ecosystem. This proven low noise technology will create the capability to deliver improved operational performance, expand operational routes, and enhance environmental management of the ship.”