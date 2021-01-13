DNV jettisons GL branding

Norwegian class society DNV GL is finally simplifying its branding. Just over seven years on from the merger between Det Norske Veritas (DNV) and Hamburg-based Germanischer Lloyd, the merged entity has decided it’s time to shorten the brand. The new DNV brand will become effective on March 1.

In a letter to clients seen by Splash, Remi Eriksen, the CEO of the class society, said the DNV GL brand was not a name that rolled off the tongue, and many customers had already adopted the shorter DNV for convenience.

“The name simplification is also a natural consequence of a successfully completed merger and of having operated as a fully integrated company for several years now,” Eriksen added.

Although the merger happened in late 2013, it took another four years before the Norwegian class society was able to buy out all of its German partner’s holding in the merged entity.

The loss of the GL brand marks another emblem of Hamburg’s once mighty maritime heritage consigned to the consolidation receptacle. The German port city has seen many of its stalwart shipping icons – including banks and lines – fade away over the past decade.