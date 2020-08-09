DOF Subsea awarded Asia Pacific contracts

Norwegian offshore vessel owner DOF Subsea has been awarded two contracts in the Asia Pacific region.

Chevron Australia has awarded DOF Subsea an IMR services contract supporting Chevron’s North-West Shelf and near shore subsea assets in Australia. DOF will be supporting Chevron with DP vessels, ROVs, AUVs, intervention, inspection, management and engineering services. The award secures an additional five years, building on previous campaigns under an existing IMR services contract.

In South East Asia, DOF Subsea was awarded a contract for a moorings replacement and rectification project. The offshore campaign is scheduled for mid quarter three, and will utilise both Skandi Hercules and Skandi Singapore through the third and fourth quarters.

Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Subsea, commented: “These key contract awards build on successful campaigns delivered in the past for our clients and grow our track-record in the APAC region. We look forward to working with our clients to deliver projects safely and efficiently.”