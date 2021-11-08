Dongfang Shipyard assets to be auctioned

The last vestiges of a shipyard that emerged during the great boom of the first century are to be sold at an online auction.

Chinese shipyard Dongfang Shipyard, established in 2006, listed in London in 2011 and then ran into severe financial difficulties the following year.

The yard’s assets will be auctioned on November 22. The company used to operate two yards – one in Jiangsu and the other in Anhui, the former boasting one of the largest drydocks in China.

At its peak, China had more than 3,000 yards in 2010 – a figure that has dropped by 90% in the in the following decade.