AsiaDry CargoGreater China

Doun Kisen and Asia Maritime Pacific form handysize partnership

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 11, 2022
0 62 1 minute read

Japan’s Doun Kisen and Asia Maritime Pacific (AMP) from Hong Kong have completed on the first transaction in what both sides hope will be a successful long-term partnership. Doun has acquired five handysize vessels from AMP, which will be chartered to AMP on a four-five year basis.

The 39,000 dwt vessels, Ionian Spirit, Aegean Spirit, Mediterranean Spirit, Saronic Spirit and Iron Maiden, will be traded worldwide. The vessels were acquired from the market by AMP and were then on-sold shortly afterwards to Doun.

Mark Young, CEO of AMP, said: “AMP are very excited to embark on what we hope is a long and fruitful relationship with Doun. The five vessels involved in the transaction are large, high quality eco-designed Handysize vessels with ideal specifications for our trades, and the transaction with Doun has been an excellent fit for both parties.”

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 11, 2022
0 62 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button