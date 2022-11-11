Doun Kisen and Asia Maritime Pacific form handysize partnership

Japan’s Doun Kisen and Asia Maritime Pacific (AMP) from Hong Kong have completed on the first transaction in what both sides hope will be a successful long-term partnership. Doun has acquired five handysize vessels from AMP, which will be chartered to AMP on a four-five year basis.

The 39,000 dwt vessels, Ionian Spirit, Aegean Spirit, Mediterranean Spirit, Saronic Spirit and Iron Maiden, will be traded worldwide. The vessels were acquired from the market by AMP and were then on-sold shortly afterwards to Doun.

Mark Young, CEO of AMP, said: “AMP are very excited to embark on what we hope is a long and fruitful relationship with Doun. The five vessels involved in the transaction are large, high quality eco-designed Handysize vessels with ideal specifications for our trades, and the transaction with Doun has been an excellent fit for both parties.”