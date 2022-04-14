BunkeringDry CargoGreater China

DSIC develops ammonia-powered newcastlemax

UK class society Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded an approval in principle (AiP) to Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC) for the first Chinese newcastlemax bulk carrier concept to be powered by ammonia.

Guan Yinghua, deputy chief Designer, DSIC, said: “DSIC has deep research expertise in low and zero carbon vessel innovation, cooperating with LR classification on green ship research and development. In 2019, LR issued the concept design AiP to DSIC for the ammonia-powered ‘C-Future’ 23,000 teu ultra large containership. Now we have an AiP for a 210,000 dwt bulk carrier, capable of being powered by ammonia, a leading zero-carbon shipping fuel. It’s further evidence of DSIC working together with its customers for a zero-carbon future.”

