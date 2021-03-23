AsiaShipyards

DSME suspends operations at Geoje due to Covid outbreak

Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 23, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute

South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has temporarily suspended operations at its Geoje facility due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the yard with nearly 70 confirmed cases among workers.

According to a report by Yonhap, the local health authority has conducted a large scale coronavirus test for over 2,400 workers at the yard with 65 workers testing positive.

The shipyard will make a decision soon on whether to conduct tests for its entire workforce of over 20,000 workers including contractors.

DSME said it was making every efforts to prevent further infections and has implemented several epidemic control measures.

The shipyard expects to end the shutdown within this week.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 23, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button