DSME suspends operations at Geoje due to Covid outbreak

South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has temporarily suspended operations at its Geoje facility due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the yard with nearly 70 confirmed cases among workers.

According to a report by Yonhap, the local health authority has conducted a large scale coronavirus test for over 2,400 workers at the yard with 65 workers testing positive.

The shipyard will make a decision soon on whether to conduct tests for its entire workforce of over 20,000 workers including contractors.

DSME said it was making every efforts to prevent further infections and has implemented several epidemic control measures.

The shipyard expects to end the shutdown within this week.