South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has signed a KRW184.5bn ($166.5m) deal to build two LPG carriers for compatriot Hyundai LNG Shipping. The ships will deliver the vessels by the fourth quarter of 2023.

DSME has now bagged orders for 24 ships so far this year, over a quarter of the way towards its $7.7bn annual target.