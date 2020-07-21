AsiaEuropeOperationsPorts and LogisticsShipyardsTech

DSME working with Busan and Rotterdam ports to develop smart ships

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers July 21, 2020
South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has signed an agreement with the Port of Rotterdam Authority to develop ship-related smart technologies.

The pair will study how to develop smart ships suitable for digitalised ports over the next three years with a significant focus on autonomous operations.

DSME signed a similar research agreement with the Busan Port Authority earlier this month. 

