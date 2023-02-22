AmericasContainersPorts and Logistics

Dwell time ‘back to normal’ at San Pedro ports

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarFebruary 22, 2023
Port of Long Beach

The Pacific Merchant Shipping Association (PMSA) reports that container dwell time at the San Pedro ports – i.e., the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles – continues to stabilise as volumes continue to drop post the pandemic-related cargo surge.

In January, dwell time was an average of 3.2 days for containers leaving on trucks for local destinations, down from a peak of 8.4 days in November 2021.

For rail-bound containers, the average dwell time was 4.3 days during the month of January, down from a peak of 16.5 days in August 2022.

“Before the pandemic, the average container dwell time was between two and three days, and we are happy to see it back to normal,” explained Jessica Alvarenga, Director, Government Affairs for the PMSA. “Cargo is back to flowing smoothly, and marine terminal operators are ready to handle more,” she said.

