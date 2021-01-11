AsiaContainersShipyards
Eastern Pacific switches yards for latest boxship orders
Multiple shipbroking reports show how Singapore’s Eastern Pacific Shipping has decided to switch boxship orders from one Korean yard to another.
Last month, Idan Ofer-controlled Eastern Pacific cancelled a swathe of LNG dual-fuelled boxships contracted for $770m with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME). This month it has emerged that Eastern Pacific has switched the series construction of 15,000 teu ships to a rival yard that is closing in on a merger with DSME.
Eastern Pacific is paying $136.5m per ship for its latest boxships, which will deliver in 2023. The order has been split two ways between sister yards – Hyundai Heavy Industries building four vessels and Hyundai Samho building the other two.