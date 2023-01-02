Edda Wind warns of newbuild delays

Norwegian offshore wind service pure play Edda Wind has experienced further delays in newbuild deliveries, forcing the company to reschedule the start of their charter contracts.

The Spanish-built commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) Edda Breeze and service operation vessel (SOV) Edda Brint, which were set to start their long-term contracts with Ocean Breeze and Vestas in January this year, will now most likely enter service in March due to a delay in completing the installation and commissioning of the gangway systems.

Meanwhile, the Edda Goelo SOV, currently under construction at the Astilleros Balenciaga shipyard in Spain, is expected to commence operations for Siemens Gamesa in the third quarter of this year instead of the second quarter as initially planned.

“Edda Wind, together with the yard and suppliers, are working to minimize such delays,” the company said in a filing.

The Oslo-listed company backed by Østensjø, Wilhelmsen, John Fredriksen and Idan Ofer, currently owns and operates two purpose-built SOVs, one chartered-in vessel with eight dedicated offshore wind vessels under construction.