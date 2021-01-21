EGPN enters cape segment

Hong Kong-registered bulker player EGPN has emerged as the highest bidder for a 180,000 dwt cape from Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding sold by Greathorse International Ship Management. The acquisition of the Tiger Jiangsu marks EGPN’s entry into the cape segment.

The 10-year-old bulker was first offloaded in an en bloc deal that subsequently fell through and was then sold at auction.

EGPN first became a shipowner in May 2017 when it added a pair of kamsarmaxes.