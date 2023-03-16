AfricaPorts and Logistics

Egypt signs major port deals

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 16, 2023
0 251 1 minute read
Suez Canal Economic Zone

Egypt has mapped out its next generation of ports across the country, signing deals yesterday worth $1.6bn to develop container terminals at Sokhna and Dekheila

Hutchison Ports, CMA CGM, and COSCO Shipping have come onboard for a new terminal at Sokhna Port on the Red Sea, while Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) will partner with Hutchison for a terminal at Dekheila near Alexandria on the Mediterranean.

The two projects serve as an “important step” toward creating a container link between the Red Sea and the Mediterranean, Egypt’s minister of transport Kamel El-Wazir said, with plans to link the two ports by train.

Investments in Egyptian port infrastructure have shot up over the past two years with the country trying to position itself as a future green refuelling hub.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 16, 2023
0 251 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button