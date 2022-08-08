EuropePorts and Logistics
Eight-day strike at Felixstowe announced
Details of the latest big port strike to further destabilise European container operations have been revealed.
Around 1,900 workers at Felixstowe, the UK’s largest container port, will hold an eight-day strike from August 21 to 29, demanding higher pay amid spiralling inflation.
A local trade union said the port operator, Hutchison, had failed to improve on its offer of a 7% pay increase, with inflation predicted to hit 13% later this year.
The UK has faced a number of strikes this summer, including on its rail network, while industrial action at other north European ports such as Antwerp and Hamburg has added to a growing backlog of containerships waiting to berth.