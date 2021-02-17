Elbdeich Reederei snaps up feeder boxship trio

Germany’s Elbdeich Reederei has bought three sister vessels owned by Wessels Reederei according to brokers.

Elbdeich has paid €24m ($29m) for the 1,036 teu trio Wes Amelie (2010), Wes Janine (2012) and Wes Carina (2011) according to Braemar ACM. The Chinese-built ships were sold in a bank sale according to VesselsValue, who value the three ships at a total of $29.02m.

Part of the USC Group which lists a fleet of 21 vessels on its website, Elbdeich Reederei currently owns 11 boxships according to VesselsValue.

Braemar ACM expects a more small feeder boxships to change hands as prices firm, commenting: “With even standard 1100s now commanding five figures, we expect more small-Feeders to be transacted”.