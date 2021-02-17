ContainersEurope

Elbdeich Reederei snaps up feeder boxship trio

Grant Rowles February 17, 2021
USC

Germany’s Elbdeich Reederei has bought three sister vessels owned by Wessels Reederei according to brokers.

Elbdeich has paid €24m ($29m) for the 1,036 teu trio Wes Amelie (2010), Wes Janine (2012) and Wes Carina (2011) according to Braemar ACM. The Chinese-built ships were sold in a bank sale according to VesselsValue, who value the three ships at a total of $29.02m.

Part of the USC Group which lists a fleet of 21 vessels on its website, Elbdeich Reederei currently owns 11 boxships according to VesselsValue.

Braemar ACM expects a more small feeder boxships to change hands as prices firm, commenting: “With even standard 1100s now commanding five figures, we expect more small-Feeders to be transacted”.

