Eneti’s Seajacks scores pair of UK North Sea contracts

Monaco-based Eneti announced that its subsidiary Seajacks has inked new contracts with two UK-based companies for its NG2500X-class vessels.

The first contract with a UK utility will see one vessel support offshore wind farm substation commissioning in the UK sector of the North Sea for a period of 90-120 days in each of 2023, 2024, and 2025. In aggregate, over the three years, the deal is expected to generate up to $20.5m of revenue, Eneti said.

The second contract is with an energy firm for one of the vessels to support offshore facility maintenance also in the UK sector of the North Sea. The contract, which will last between 14 and 21 days, should generate around $800,000 to $1.2m of revenue in the second quarter of 2022.

Formerly Scorpio Bulkers, the New York-listed Eneti acquired Seajacks in August 2021, adding five wind turbine installation self-propelled jackups to its fleet. Last month, Seajacks took on another contract worth between $3.85m and $7.45m.