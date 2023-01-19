Eolus brings in PND for 1 GW Latvian offshore wind play

Renewable energy developers Eolus of Sweden and Germany’s PND have created a joint venture to develop an offshore wind project in Latvia. The wind farm is expected to have an installed capacity of around 1 GW with a planned commercial launch before 2030.

The project area, subject to an upcoming tender process, is located in the Baltic Sea outside the west coast of Latvia and the wind farm will have potential to generate 4,5 TWh renewable electricity per year. Eolus has conducted initial studies and developed the project since 2020. PNE has now joined with the acquisition of 50% of project developer SIA Kurzéme Offshore.

“We have been active in the Baltics for more than ten years and have a solid project portfolio. We see great potential in the Baltic countries, where we are now scaling up our business. PNE is an experienced and competent offshore wind developer, and we look forward to cooperating with them in the Kurzeme project. Together with Eolus’ strong development skills we have great pre-requisites to make this a successful project,” said Per Witalisson, CEO of Eolus.

Application for the project has been submitted and surveys for the environmental impact assessment (EIA) will be conducted once the research license is obtained, the jv partners said.