Equinor’s FPSO hit by fire at Norwegian yard

A fire broke out on Wednesday at Equinor’s floating production vessel Johan Castberg, which is currently docked at Aker Solutions’ yard in Stord.

All 187 personnel working on the vessel were evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was stopped shortly after it was detected, Aker Solutions said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The vessel suffered only minor damage, and the project’s timeline will not be affected, a company spokesperson told Reuters, adding that with the exception of a small area, which is still closed-off, work on the project continues as normal.

The Johan Castberg field is one of the most significant oil discoveries in the Barents Sea, with an estimated 450m to 650m barrels of oil equivalents.

The FPSO, built by Sembcorp Marine yard in Singapore, arrived in Norway in April for the installation of the turret and processing modules. The vessel and subsea facility are designed for producing 190,000 barrels per day and for a productive life of 30 years, starting in Q4 2024.