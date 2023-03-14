Ernst Russ and Eimskip JV snaps up feeder boxship

A joint venture between Germany’s Ernst Russ and Icelandic liner Eimskip has purchased a secondhand feeder container vessel for an undisclosed sum.

The 2009-built 1,025 teu ship to be named Bakkafoss matched the description of Elbdeich Reederei’s Elbsummer, estimated to be worth around $8.2m.

The vessel will deliver in the second quarter and expand the partnership’s portfolio of operated ships, which currently includes seven boxships through the companies Elbfeeder and Feederstar.

It will be chartered to Eimskip for work on the North American route, where the company currently operates four vessels but said it plans to downsize by one while maintaining a similar system capacity with the larger vessel.