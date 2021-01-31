EuropeTankers

Euronav swoops for suezmax resales

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 1, 2021
Euronav has switched its buying focus from VLCCs to suezmaxes. Clarksons Research reports that the Belgian tanker giant has swooped for two resales at Daehan Shipyard, originally ordered by Turkey’s Yasa Shipping.

Euronav is thought to be paying between $57m and $58m for each 158,000 dwt tanker. The ships deliver in January 2022.

“The sale of very modern Suezmaxes is relatively rare, in comparison with other tanker sectors, which no doubt contributed to the high level of interest registered in the berths when offers were submitted,” Clarksons Research explained in its latest weekly report.

