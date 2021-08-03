ContainersEurope

Euroseas seals long-term boxship charter at bumper rate

Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesAugust 3, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Euroseas

Nasdaq-listed Greek containership owner Euroseas has sealed a new time charter contract for 2007-built 1,740 teu boxship EM Spetses.

The charter is scheduled to commence this week, and is for a period of 36 to 40 months at a rate of $29,500 per day.

Aristides Pittas, chairman and CEO of Euroseas, commented: “We are pleased to announce the new charter for our vessel, M/V EM Spetses, for about three years at a rate about three and a half times the level of its current employment. EM Spetses’ new daily rate of $29,500 is the second highest rate earned by a vessel in our fleet and, notably, by one of our smallest vessels.”

Euroseas currently has a fleet of 14 vessels with a further two on order.

Tags
Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesAugust 3, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button