Euroseas seals long-term boxship charter at bumper rate

Nasdaq-listed Greek containership owner Euroseas has sealed a new time charter contract for 2007-built 1,740 teu boxship EM Spetses.

The charter is scheduled to commence this week, and is for a period of 36 to 40 months at a rate of $29,500 per day.

Aristides Pittas, chairman and CEO of Euroseas, commented: “We are pleased to announce the new charter for our vessel, M/V EM Spetses, for about three years at a rate about three and a half times the level of its current employment. EM Spetses’ new daily rate of $29,500 is the second highest rate earned by a vessel in our fleet and, notably, by one of our smallest vessels.”

Euroseas currently has a fleet of 14 vessels with a further two on order.