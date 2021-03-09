AsiaEuropeGasShipyards

Evalend adds two more LPG carriers at Hyundai Mipo

Greece’s Evalend Shipping has declared options for two midsize LPG carriers at Hyundai Mipo. This follows an original order for two 40,000 cu m newbuildings placed in December last year. The latest carriers will deliver in the first half of 2023 based and are costing $45.5m per unit.

Evalend has negotiated with the Korean yard to ensure the ships while conventionally fuelled, they have an option to LPG upgrade.

Evalend first moved into the LPG orders six years ago, placing orders at the same shipyard, located in Ulsan in the southeast of South Korea.

