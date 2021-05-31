AsiaContainersGreater ChinaMiddle EastOperations

Ever Given compensation battle stretches into June

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMay 31, 2021
0 298 1 minute read
Suez Canal Authority

A court hearing was postponed on Saturday as the two sides in the ongoing Ever Given saga in Egypt edge closer to resolving their differences on the scale of compensation to get the giant ship released.

The 20,388 teu vessel has been under arrest in Egypt for the last two months as the Suez Canal Authority and owner Shoei Kisen battle out compensation claims.

The canal authority’s lead investigator once again over the weekend laid the blame for the ship becoming lodged across the waterway at the foot of the ship’s captain.

The captain issued eight orders within 12 minutes in an attempt to bring the ship back in line


According to Saeed Shisha, chief investigator at the Suez Canal Authority, the ship turned left and right before stopping on the banks of the canal. “The captain issued eight orders within 12 minutes in an attempt to bring the ship back in line,” he claimed. The authority has also insisted the ship was travelling too fast.

Shoei Kisen has said the SCA was to blame for the accident which brought shipping into glare of the mainstream media for six days in March, suggesting the canal administrators should have deployed tugs to assist the vessel during its transit, which took place in stormy conditions with gusting winds.

Having initially sought as much as $916m, the SCA has since moderated this figure to $550m, saying it would accept a $200m first deposit to get the ship moving again.

A new court date has been set with the two sides meeting on June 20.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMay 31, 2021
0 298 1 minute read
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button