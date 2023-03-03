Ever Given’s salvors seek greater payout in court

Nearly two years on from this century’s most famous shipping accident, and court cases continue to swirl around the Ever Given ’s grounding and blocking of the Suez Canal.

A court in London is hearing a case at the moment brought about by SMIT, a salvage firm belonging to Royal Boskalis Westminster. The salvage company is arguing that the Ever Given’s Japanese owners, Shoei Kisen Kaisha, still owe many millions for its part in freeing the giant boxship that ran aground across the Egyptian waterway in March 2021.

Lawyers for the Japanese owners maintain that it was the Suez Canal Authority who were behind most of the work to free the 400 m long vessel.

The Ever Given’s owner was forced to pay the Suez Canal Authority many millions of dollars to free the ship months after it was refloated.

Many court cases brought by cargo interests have been initiated in the near two years since the accident while last month Splash reported Danish carrier Maersk had filed a lawsuit, thought to be worth around $40m, against the owner and operator of the Ever Given, seeking compensation for delays caused by the incident.