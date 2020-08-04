Evergreen joins the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative

Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine Corporation has become a signatory to the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative (SRTI) to improve the sustainable lifecycle for its vessels.

The SRTI, hosted by the Sustainable Shipping Initiative, is an online platform via which members report information on their ship recycling policies and activities against a set of predefined disclosure criteria. In the interest of transparency, Evergreen and other participating shipowners can share their approach to this critical component of environmental and socially responsible ship operations. Cargo owners and financial stakeholders, in turn will have access to this information in order to make their own informed decisions.

In a statement welcoming Evergreen, Andrew Stephens, executive director of the Sustainable Shipping Initiative, said, “Evergreen Marine joins a growing SRTI family that includes like-minded shipowners who are holding themselves to account before key stakeholders, including clients, investors and the wider public. This includes an increasingly diverse range of stakeholders engaging on the topics of data and transparency, circularity, and the role of financial stakeholders in sustainable and responsible ship recycling in the absence of global regulation.”