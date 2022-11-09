Falck Renewables to become Renantis

Italian green energy company Falck Renewables is rebranding after its acquisition by institutional investors advised by JP Morgan Investment Management, through Green BidCo and subsequent delisting.

The company will soon be known as Renantis – an abstract word inspired by the Latin one ‘renovare’, meaning to renew. The rebranding project was developed through a bottom-up process involving internal and external stakeholders, the company said.

“In evolving to Renantis, we will build on the Falck Renewables legacy as a leading player in the global energy transition, renewing our commitment to creating a better future for all,” said Toni Volpe, CEO of the company.

Falck Renewables develops, designs, builds and manages power production plants from renewable sources, with an installed capacity of 1.42 GW in the UK, Italy, US, Spain, France, Norway and Sweden.

In partnership with Spanish floating wind experts BlueFloat Energy, the company announced several development projects off Italy, including a 975 MW wind farm off Sardinia, a 1.3 GW floater off the southern coast of Lecce and one of 675 MW capacity off Catanzaro.