Falkor and Liquid Wind to set up e-methanol facilities in France

French low-carbon investment firm Falkor is looking to produce e-methanol in France and Southern Europe, which will be used as a marine fuel and reportedly slash carbon emissions by 94%.

Falkor has become a minority equity investor and co-development partner in Swedish power-to-fuel player Liquid Wind, who together with its consortium partners, Alfa Laval, Carbon Clean, Haldor Topsoe and Siemens Energy is developing a standardised and modular facility model.

Liquid Wind will license the facility model and their intellectual property to selected partners to develop e-methanol facilities in their local region.

“Electro-fuels play an essential role in providing viable solutions to the sectors that are the most difficult to decarbonise. They offer a credible and concrete way to utilise green hydrogen,” said Pascal Penicaud, Falkor’s chairman.

Each standardised facility will combine biogenic carbon dioxide emissions with green hydrogen, producing 50,000 tonnes of e-methanol per year and preventing the emission of 100,000 tonnes of new carbon emissions. According to Liquid Wind, eMethanol is an ideal solution to enable carbon neutral shipping.

Falkor is now seeking a site and supplier of biogenic carbon dioxide for the first e-methanol facility in France. Liquid Wind is in discussions with other potential co-development partners for other regions.