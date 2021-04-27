Carbon Clean and Liquid Wind collaborate to create e-methanol marine fuel

Liquid Wind, a Swedish power-to-fuels developer, and Carbon Clean, which designs, builds and operates industrial carbon-capture systems, from its headquarters in London, will work together to produce e-methanol for use as a marine fuel. According to Liquid Wind, e-methanol reduces carbon emissions by 94% compared with current fossil fuels.

Liquid Wind announced in November 2020 that it had sourced the location and CO2 source for its first commercial-scale electro-fuel facility, on site in Örnsköldsvik with Övik Energi in NE Sweden. Biogenic carbon dioxide emissions from the Övik energy facility will be captured, using the Carbon Clean technology, and combined with renewable hydrogen to form liquid e-methanol. Once the plant is operational, likely in early 2024, it is expected to upcycle 70,000 tons of CO2 into 50,000 tons of carbon-neutral fuel each year.

As opposed to regular methanol, which generates fewer emissions than conventional fuels but is produced through processes largely using natural gas or coal, e-methanol will be created by Liquid Wind using renewable electricity.

Liquid Wind is in advanced discussions with a leading shipping company that plans to use e-methanol in new vessels that are expected to be ready at about the same time as the Örnsköldsvik facility becomes operational.