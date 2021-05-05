BunkeringEnvironmentEurope

Siemens Energy eyes e-methanol with Liquid Wind investment

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 6, 2021
Liquid Wind

Germany’s Siemens Energy has invested in Swedish power-to-fuel player Liquid Wind with aim to produce e-methanol as fuel for the shipping industry from late 2023 or early 2024.

In addition to equity investment, Siemens Energy will contribute technology and expertise to the development of e-methanol facilities.

Liquid Wind’s facilities will integrate a 70 MW PEM-electrolyzer by Siemens Energy, which will use renewable electricity to split water into green hydrogen and oxygen. The green hydrogen will be combined with biogenic CO2 to form carbon-neutral liquid fuel.

“E-methanol will be one of the drivers in the future of transportation and Siemens Energy want to be an active part of this,” said Engelbert Schrapp, principle corporate account manager of Siemens Energy.

In addition to the PEM-Electrolyzer, Siemens Energy will also supply the entire power distribution, electrification, instrumentation, motors, drives and plant-wide automation.

Liquid Wind is targeting the development of up to 500 standardised facilities internationally by 2050.

