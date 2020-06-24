Filipino lines and yards seek $200m stimulus package

Filipino shipping lines and shipbuilders have asked the state for a massive PHP10bn ($200m) in stimulus aid.

“The shipping companies requested for an economic stimulus, which was presented by the Department of Transportation to Congress. They requested PHP10bn to provide for shipping companies and shipyards [in order] to recover from their huge losses. We’re hoping that the Congress will release the funds,” Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) administrator Robert Empedrad said during a recent press briefing.

The Philippines has been going through one of the longest – and most strict – lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic, something that has brought many industries to a standstill in recent months.